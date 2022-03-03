Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 220,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,060. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

