uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 4,075 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89.
uniQure stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $837.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.
QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.
About uniQure (Get Rating)
uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
