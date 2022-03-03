United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.98

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 1976957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.