United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,616. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Shares of UTHR opened at $175.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

