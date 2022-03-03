Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univar’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. The Nexeo acquisition has further strengthened the company’s capabilities and accelerated its ability to create significant value for customers and shareholders. Univar remains on track to deliver its targeted net synergies from the Nexeo integration. Univar also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2022. The company also has a solid liquidity position which should allow it to meet its short-term debt obligations. Univar has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of UNVR opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

