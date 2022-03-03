Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.