UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to report $60.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UpHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE UPH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 392,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.