UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 176,936 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

USER stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. UserTesting Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USER. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

