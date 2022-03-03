Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $111.89.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.