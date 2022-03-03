Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 166.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 7,133.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 985,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 59.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 702,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VNT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

