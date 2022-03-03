Utah Retirement Systems Has $654,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,925,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 487,684 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

