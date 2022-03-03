Utah Retirement Systems Has $759,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $135.57 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

