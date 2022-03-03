Utah Retirement Systems Has $931,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of CACC opened at $555.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $346.49 and a 52 week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

