Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,649,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 80.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 306.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.