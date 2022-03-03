Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

