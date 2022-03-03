v.systems Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $1.46 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,423,543,952 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,935,488 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

