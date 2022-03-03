Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

