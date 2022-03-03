Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.
NYSE:VALE opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.