Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,976 shares of company stock worth $12,032,503. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

