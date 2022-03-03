Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

