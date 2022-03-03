Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

