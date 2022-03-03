Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $194.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

