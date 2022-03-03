Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

NYSE ETN opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

