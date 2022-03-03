Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT Lowered to €26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Valeo has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.29.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

