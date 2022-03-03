Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT Lowered to €26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Valeo has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.29.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

