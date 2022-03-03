Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,346,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.90.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

