Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 174,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.