Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $404.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.78 and a 200-day moving average of $428.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.