Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 82.8% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of VTHR stock opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $173.76 and a one year high of $218.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.
