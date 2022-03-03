Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 82.8% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $173.76 and a one year high of $218.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

