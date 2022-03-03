Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

