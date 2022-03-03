Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.84. 107,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

