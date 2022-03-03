Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

