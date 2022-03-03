Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PCVX opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

