Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VAXX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 40,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,811. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.