Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.74

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.51. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.51, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCM. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$380.98 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

