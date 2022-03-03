Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $39.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.60.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

