Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $494-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.31 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. 834,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.60. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.22.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

