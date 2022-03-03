Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $96.80 million. Veritex posted sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $403.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $410.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $455.30 million, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $462.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

VBTX stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

