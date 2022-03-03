Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

