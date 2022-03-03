Verso Price Reaches $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $94,120.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.42 or 0.06663293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.73 or 0.99929870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

