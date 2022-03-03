Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 708 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,215. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vicor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vicor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.