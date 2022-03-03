Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

