Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc Sells 123,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -227.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

