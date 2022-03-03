Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE opened at $9.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.