Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Holley has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.55 billion 1.23 -$56.00 million $0.99 112.87

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats Holley on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

