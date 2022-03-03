Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vodafone Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

