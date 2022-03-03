Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) were down 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.
Volex Company Profile (OTC:VLXGF)
