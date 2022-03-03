Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 320.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.