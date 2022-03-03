Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.