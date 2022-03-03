Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,380 shares of company stock worth $54,982,278. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $271.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.41. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

