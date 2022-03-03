Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 7,623 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

