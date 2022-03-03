Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.